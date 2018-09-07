VIRGO: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

One degree of latitude refreshes brain waves to expand possibilities. Take the short trip by car and knotty issues solve themselves. Refine communication for understanding. Upgrade electronic devices for effectiveness.

LIBRA: Sept. 23–Oct. 21

A healthy spiritual life adds to psychological strength. With a firm sense of self-worth, calmly refuse the inadequate and raise the bar. Varied interests take the pressure off the important issues. Diversify.

SCORPIO: Oct. 22–Nov. 21

A rebirth of inner control vibrates from your sphere. Behind-the-scenes influence is crucial. Don’t let them see you sweat. Make it look easy and it will be. New creativity morphs into leadership. Embrace it.

SAGITTARUS: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Upgrade your philosophies and apply them to a frantic marketplace. Keep it short and snappy. Leave early and find new pastures. So much is doable when a group coalesces. A positive outlook will triumph.

CAPRICORN: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Saturn is your planet, so the obstacles and restructuring tighten your game. You can outrun the fleetest without breaking a sweat. Hard work enriches the result. Use your natural patience. Wait calmly for the win.

AQUARIUS: Jan. 20–Feb. 17

Your usual happy outlook is clouded by what-ifs. Abolish fear and embrace the optimism of your plans. Carry on with mental blinders to focus on the moment. Be here now.

PISCES: Feb. 18–March 20

New responsibilities seem onerous, but you are the one for the job and will excel. A spiritual influence enriches the team. Be generous with praise and encouragement. Partners share resources. Carry on.

ARIES: March 21–April 19

An obscure interlude — a brief respite from the world — supports your quest for appreciable relevance in the market. Potential is far greater than estimated. Emboldened by favorable nods from the experts, see your destiny.

TAURUS: April 20–May 20

Trust hunches. Gut wisdom surpasses intellect. Give yourself time and space to develop a new life. Be alone but not lonely. Inner growth expands when you are selfish. Put the self first to effectively serve others.

GEMINI: May 21–June 20

Declutter, recycle, and destroy in order to rebuild. Extraneous concepts impede progress. Clear the screen and rebuild on a solid foundation. Fear of loss is a false flag. Some spaces in the action provide portals for a paradigm shift.

CANCER: June 21–July 22

No discouraging words on recent goals. The time is too soon to go fast. Deliberation is your strength. What are you willing to do to progress? Know the power of intention and hold it close to the vest. Ignore what they think.

LEO: July 23–Aug. 22

Time focused on the self emboldens you to reach higher. Awareness of intrinsic real estate value uncovers a gold mine of support for current efforts. See hidden potential from a change in consciousness. New values redirect focus. Be worthy.

Visit sherrylnova.com for a look at your year ahead.