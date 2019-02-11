When President Dwight D. Eisenhower completed his presidency and left the White House in 1961, he soon headed to the Coachella Valley.

He and his wife, Mamie Eisenhower, had visited frequently over the years and had stayed at or lived in several places around the Coachella Valley – Smoke Tree in Palm Springs, El Dorado Country Club in Indian Wells, and Indian Palms Country Club in Indio where he wrote his memoirs.

The 34th President of the United States, like many before and after him, loved to golf. He played at numerous golf courses around the desert, including Tamarisk Country Club, Thunderbird Country Club, and the La Quinta Country Club, which he dedicated on Oct. 23, 1960.