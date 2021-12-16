Hit the Links at Modernism Week

Modernism Week will offer a fun-spirited, 18-hole golf tournament during the upcoming February 2022 festival in Palm Springs. Participants in the new golf tournament will swing through the private, members-only executive course at Seven Lakes Golf and Country Club on Feb. 27 from 1-4 p.m. as they admire architecturally interesting homes designed by Richard Harrison set against the stunning backdrop of Mt. San Jacinto.

After playing, scores will be tallied while players and their guests are invited to celebrate at the post-play awards party in the chic and exclusive William Cody-designed clubhouse. The tournament wraps with hosted cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the clubhouse terrace while tournament prizes are awarded to the players.

The tournament is open to all levels of golfers who may purchase tickets for 1, 2, 3 or 4 players for 18-holes of scramble-format play. If less than four players are in a group, participants may be matched up with other players. While not required, vintage golf and midcentury modern attire is encouraged and will be awarded. Players are recommended to bring their own golf clubs, but a limited number of rental clubs will be available. Golf carts will be available and walking pull-carts may be reserved in advance for groups. This event is for ages 21 and older.

The participation fee is $175 which includes 18-holes at Seven Lakes, attendance at the awards party, and a special gift bag with a sleeve of Seven Lakes balls, tees and ball markers. Guest tickets may also be purchased for post-play awards party for $55.