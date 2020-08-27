Explore Palm Desert: Shadow Mountain Resort

One of the most historic sites in Palm Desert is the enormous figure-eight pool designed by Tommy Tomson for the Shadow Mountain Club in the mid-1940s.

Tomson, born in Janesville, Ohio, came to Los Angeles in the 1920s with the intent of becoming a film star. When that didn’t pan out, he taught himself to become a landscape architect. His first major commission was designing the landscape for Santa Anita Racetrack in 1934.

He soon became the landscape designer for the stars, including Joan Crawford, Charles Boyer, and Henry Fonda. He joined his brothers-in-law, Cliff and Randall Henderson, on the Shadow Mountain Resort project, which laid the groundwork for what would become the city of Palm Desert.

