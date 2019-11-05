Shag Releases “The Odd Bird” Prints at Modernism Week Fall Preview

Hundreds of Shag and Modernism Week Fall Preview fans descended on the Shag store in Palm Springs to attend the release party for “The Odd Bird,” a limited edition print featuring several dogs and a roadrunner on leashes, out for their walks in Palm Springs.

Guests were treated to complimentary cocktails, music by local favorite DJ Alf Alpha (via his retro Volkswagen Bus DJ booth) and a selection of around 100 different prints, along with glassware, coaster sets, record players, pink elephant banks, aloha shirts and other Shag-designed merchandise. Attendees also had the opportunity to pose for photos with Josh Agle (aka Shag) when he wasn’t busy personalizing prints, greeting guests and signing merchandise.

Agle is a well known internationally exhibited artist with brick and mortar stores located in both Palm Springs and West Hollywood, California. Known for his midcentury modern style, his prints have become an iconic symbol of the Palm Springs lifestyle. This can be seen on the banners throughout the Uptown Design District, the fleet of ACME home rental vans wrapped with his artworks and with numerous campaigns from the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau featuring his imagery.

While Agle actually lives in Orange County, he owns a Donald Wexler designed condominium in Palm Springs.

Shag Store

745 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-322-3400

shagstore.com