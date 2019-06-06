It’s a Shag World

It’s a seductive scene we all want to live in: glamorous, stylish people having a fun time with martinis in hand.

Artist, painter, and illustrator Josh Agle, better known as Shag, has created this world — a strong visually arresting brand depicting the fun mid-mod lifestyle in full color.

Agle’s Southern California roots have clearly influenced his subject matter. After switching his major from accounting to fine art at California State University, Long Beach, Agle had early success designing album covers and magazine illustrations for Forbes, Time, and Entertainment Weekly.

He adopted the professional name Shag using the last two letters of his first name and the first two letters of his last name. Shag’s work was soon noticed by gallery owners and art dealers, which opened the door to exhibitions where his paintings and prints routinely sold out. These early shows were a sign of things to come. Soon the Walt Disney Company and others came calling.

During his flourishing career, Shag has developed a distinctive aesthetic and has created countless iconic works. His work has been exhibited throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Japan, and Australia. A prolific artist that produces several new limited edition prints each year, Agle’s trajectory took a quantum leap when he teamed up with Jay Naillor and wife MiShell Modern. This partnership has grown the Shag brand exponentially and has created an international following of his work.

Shortly after the Palm Springs couple met Agle in 2003, they opened M Modern Gallery and featured Shag paintings and limited edition prints. That led to the opening in 2010 of The Shag Store in a bright space located in the Uptown Design District of Palm Springs. In addition to original art, limited edition prints, and books, The Shag Store features a complete line of Shag-branded merchandise. A second retail location in West Hollywood opened in 2015.

Agle pulled back the curtain on his Shag persona with Palm Springs Life.