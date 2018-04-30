The ninth annual Shakti Fest sets up camp May 10–14 at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center. Upon realizing his other events were “male dominated,” festival founder Sridhar Silberfein, a practicing yogi since the 1960s who visits India annually, wanted a celebration centered on “the goddess, the divine feminine presence.”

With the purpose of drawing the spiritual community together to “experience love and compassion” through yoga, song, dance, seminars, and workshops, Shakti Fest is led by women but open to all. Here, Silberfein takes us deeper into the goddess energy of Shakti and what she offers to festivalgoers.

Where the Wild Things Are: “We’ve chosen the High Desert for its natural beauty, serene setting, and the amazing community of Joshua Tree. The Frank Lloyd Wright–designed center is also incredible.”