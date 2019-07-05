Over the Moon

When Milan Tojagic first opened Shame on the Moon in Cathedral City, 18-hour days were not uncommon.

“It’s a very hard work, it’s like being married to the business,” says Tojagic.

He spent most of his time in the kitchen at that time with a support staff of four. “The first 10 years, I worked seven days a week. I had one day off sick in 10 years. I caught pneumonia and I went to the doctor and I said, ‘Shoot me up with penicillin I got to go back to work’. He said, ‘You can’t, you need to get to bed.’ I said, ‘You have 48 hours to fix me,’ recalls Tojagic.

Tojagic brought that commitment from across the Atlantic Ocean, starting in the restaurant business in the 1970s in England. “I loved England but the weather drove me away, too much rain,” says Tojagic. He eventually ended up in Los Angeles, and discovered Palm Springs when visiting friends and loved it so much he decided to rent a home in La Quinta in 1984. “I thought I landed in heaven,” says Tojagic.