On the Home Front: Summer 2021

SHARING IS CARING

There’s a new word in town: Galora. The founder of the share-what-you-have company would like to see its reach grow as rapidly here as it has in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Jose.

“I have seen a staggering amount of wasted fruit,” says Ryan Xavier, who moved to Palm Desert last year. “We believe the pervasive problems of fruit waste, food insecurity, COVID-19-related loneliness, and the environmental impact of industrialized farming and shipping can all be mitigated by empowering individuals to share or trade what they are already growing directly with their neighbors.”

Locally, the notion has been catching on. After a recent Los Angeles Times feature and an appearance on San Diego’s CBS 8, “We have seen people sharing fruits, backyard eggs, pies, and home-cooked meals,” Xavier says. “Gogalora.com and our app make it easy to become directly involved by making an impact on these important issues in a way that is rewarding and instantly gratifying.”