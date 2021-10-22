Shaq Attack in the Desert

Part festival, part carnival, and part circus may be the best way to Coachella Day One ’22, a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring former Los Angeles Laker great Shaquille O’Neal as deejay at Coachella Crossroads.

Starting at 8 p.m., the event will feature performances by Shaq, aka Dj Diesel, Saweetie, E-40, Getter, aerial artists, live painters, live loopers, stilt walkers and more.

The Box Office and parking will open at 6 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., and the show ends at 2 a.m. Participants must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets are available at coachellacrossroads.com.

Throughout the night, the Coachella Crossroads grounds will feature stunning LED art installations and beautiful interactive environments and unique structures provided by DOLAB. The event producers promise a countdown to midnight like never seen before followed by an awe-inspiring fireworks show.