Difference Maker

Meg Foster started the series in what became your role. Did that put any extra pressure on you being brought in after the series had started?

I was sort of getting tired of being the troubleshooter. ‘Let's get Gless.’ I was afraid there was a lot of pressure on me, because if the chemistry had not worked with Tyne Daly and me that the show would be over and they were never going to attempt it again. And it just worked and, I have to tell you, I don't believe actors can take credit for chemistry. It's the person who thought to put you together, who sees it? Actors aren't aware of chemistry — I don't think. Tyne was very, very generous as an actress and invited me with open arms. Even though, she loved her last Cagney. She loved Meg Foster, who's a wonderful actress... Tyne was getting tired of playing opposite different people, but she was a class act and just swallowed her pain and welcomed me in and it worked.

I read in another interview where you had said that Cagney and Lacey changed the history of television for women. How did it do that?

There had never been a drama starring two women. The only time there had been women on the air with two women was Laverne and Shirley or Lucy and Ethel. And this time Barney found the format that he loved, because he was a feminist of two women starring in a one-hour drama. He said, ‘It really didn't matter where we worked.’ We could have worked in the post office. It was about the two women. And we covered topics that no other show had done. I mean like abortion, alcoholism, working women, sexism, depression, breast cancer, things that had never been touched on TV and these two women lived through them and you watched it. And sometimes it was rough. Sometimes it was funny.

Did you have any trouble being taken seriously?

At first I wasn't as readily received. I was the blonde and careful about being the blonde. One critic said I was the blonde from the Copacabana school of acting. That's the worst complaint I've ever heard about myself. A friend gave me a diploma, which I put on my trailer wall that said I was a graduate of the Copacabana school of acting.