A Feeling of Empowerment

Shay Moraga couldn’t get over how empowered she felt. The breast cancer she was first diagnosed with in 2016 and beat into oblivion no longer held the upper hand. The Coachella Valley resident had found a place where she could not only share her story, but inspire others to do so as well.

It was a yoga retreat.

“There was one other cancer survivor there. And they're like, ‘Oh, I went through cancer as a young teenager. Your story is so inspiring. Thank you for sharing that with us,’” Moraga recalls. “And when I sat back that last day as I was driving home to the desert, because the retreat was in Northern California, I was like, ‘I wish that every cancer survivor could go to a retreat like this.’ I really do. I felt so good. I felt like sharing my story really helped me because the more that I shared, the more I felt like I healed a little bit, like people understood.”

Moraga put her words into action, creating the “I Am Hope Survivors Reset Retreat.” The pandemic could have sent her mission sideways, but her nonprofit, Shays Warriors, stayed the course and held it virtually over the last two years. Begun in 2018, Shay’s Warriors informs and inspires women cancer survivors and their families both in person and virtually plus delivers gift baskets to Coachella Valley patients and desert cancer centers.

"Just like cancer, I'm not going to give up,” Moraga says. “We were going to help these women no matter what. And so we pivoted very quickly to an online virtual emotional and support educational group. We started doing podcasts. We started doing vlogs and blogs so that other people could write and we could be the platform where they could share their stories of hope and inspiration.”

This month, timed with National Cancer Survivor Month, the retreat will meet in person, June 24-26, in Palm Springs. Moraga has invited Cecily Elmas, who led the yoga retreat she attended and is a nationally recognized life coach among a host of accolades. “I feel very, very blessed that she collaborated with me for this to be able to help survivors thrive and be able to move forward in life a little bit,” Moraga says.

Moraga, who was honored by Palm Springs Life's Women Who Lead in 2021 for her nonprofit's acomplishments, chats further with the magazine about the retreat and the work of Shay’s Warriors.