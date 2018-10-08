Shelly-Anne Myrie-Lindo

Director of Spa, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

Shelly-Anne Myrie-Lindo specializes in creating bliss. As Director of Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, she says, “Our goal is to ensure that every guest leaves here with a memory that lasts a lifetime.”

From its hilltop perch with sweeping views of the Coachella Valley, the tranquil, multi-level spa offers 15 treatment rooms, a plunge pool, Jacuzzis, terraces, and a gym, as well as a boutique. Indulgences include body scrubs, massages, and wraps, all using indigenous desert herbs and minerals salts. In addition to hotel guests, the spa caters to local clientele with resort memberships that provide full access to its facilities.

“Our talented ladies and gentlemen are what make us unique,” Myrie-Lindo says of her staff. “They all have a strong educational background, and we train them in our legendary customer service culture. We continue to experience growth and development, and with that comes endless opportunities.”

Myrie-Lindo hails from Jamaica and moved to the desert in September 2015, shortly after The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage reopened in May 2014. “While I am not surrounded by the beautiful ocean or the lush trees, the desert has some great similarities to the island life,” she says. “The people and the lifestyle are quite laid-back. Life in the desert is going great.”

And the beach is only a couple hours away.

VIDEO: Shelly-Anne Myrie-Lindo talks about how the spa treatments are created to leave a lasting impression with each guest.