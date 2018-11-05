An “affinity for balance.” The phrase appears within the first sentence of designer Shelly Handman’s professional bio on his firm’s website. It defines the approach to his Palm Springs home, greets guests within their first few steps inside, and washes like sunlight throughout its glass-walled living quarters. For this native Chicagoan, a balanced home is a home well-lived.

“Symmetry and balance are very calming to the eye,” says the managing principal of Handman Associates, which is headquartered in Chicago with a satellite office in the desert. “The Egyptians had this down to perfection; it can be seen in most of their buildings. That being said, too much emphasis on symmetry can make an interior static and formal. Sometimes throwing in a curveball and being asymmetrical helps bring about a more relaxed and inviting room.”

Paintings and sculpture play a significant part in establishing the right tone, whether for clients or his own home. One of Handman’s favorite works of art in his Palm Springs home is a black-and-white diptych by artist Margaret Boozer. It reads edgy and cosmopolitan — until one factors in its earthy backstory. It is a commissioned piece composed of kiln-dried ceramic discs made from soils gathered around the country.

This sort of intriguing harmony through dissimilarity doesn’t stop at Handman’s interiors. After 40-plus years in the design industry, he appreciates a livelihood grounded in contrasts and savors the opportunity to toggle between extremes. Clients have whisked him from Chicago’s most prominent pockets to California, Florida, Mexico, and Tel Aviv.

Now he’s ready to shift the ratio of time he spends in each office. Not long ago, Handman downsized in Chicago while he upsized in Palm Springs. He relinquished an imposing Lincoln Park condo for a two-bedroom rental in the heart of the city. In the desert, he traded his first home (no view and a “pool-ette”) for an expansive Escena pool-hugger and its “giant unobstructed view.” The tides are turning.

“Right now, it’s three weeks city, one week in Palm Springs,” says Handman of the monthly schedule he plans to reverse. “My Chicago apartment will become a pied-à-terre. I want more of the desert’s tranquility, the starry nights, the natural beauty of being surrounded by mountains on all sides.”