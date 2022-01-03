Passion. Commitment. Integrity. There are many keys to Sheri Dettman’s success in the competitive Coachella Valley real estate market. Boasting a staggering 95 percent return and referral rate, Sheri has built a reputation based on trust and honesty, a journey that began 15 years ago. In 2007 Sheri and her late husband Bill saw an opportunity in the desert real estate and decided it would be a good fit for their backgrounds — Sheri in the front of the house and Bill in charge of marketing. Their motto? “Go big or go home.” Without question, they went big.

Today, Sheri Dettman & Associates is a leading full-service real estate group within Keller Williams Luxury Homes International. As one of the top producing sales teams in North America, they are proud to consistently be the No. 1 seller of real estate volume per agent in the entire region and repeatedly named “Best of the Best” by Real Trends, the nation’s leading source of rankings. With a reputation for unmatched honesty and communication, Sheri says her core value of integrity drives every client interaction and each decision she makes.

“All you have in this industry is your integrity, your professionalism, and your reputation,” Sheri explains. “Honesty and good communication go hand-in-hand.”

A strong work ethic and an unbridled passion for her profession are words that describe Sheri, who clearly considers real estate her dream career. “Finding the right property for the client, getting them the best price in the shortest amount of time with the least amount of hassle — that is just incredibly rewarding.”

Sheri is highly respected by her industry peers and works tirelessly to understand and serve her client’s needs to her fullest potential. With a talented team that includes agents Betsy Justice, Lisa Fein Blodgett, Kayla Cunard, and Adam Cheng, Sheri Dettman & Associates continues to exceed expectations, selling more than $100 million in 2021. Never one to rest on her laurels, Sheri continues to push towards even more ambitious goals. “I’m looking to hire more agents so that we can better serve more clients while not compromising my dedication to quality over quantity.”

For all her success, Sheri remains humble, grateful, and assured that with each new transaction, she is able to walk away with the satisfaction of having helped another client achieve their goal. “I enjoy helping people.

I have high-end clients but also specialize in the mid and lower ranges, as well. I am happy to assist anyone and within any price range.”

Clearly known for working hard, Sheri also enjoys playing hard — her recreation of choice is tennis, and now pickleball. “Although I do work hard, I don’t define myself by my career. While this is a highly competitive business, I hope that at the end of each day, I am proof that you can succeed without sacrificing your values. I hope to be known for being a kind, fair, and overall good person, and I work hard to earn each client’s trust.”

Luxury Homes by Keller Williams

CDRE #1753976

47100 Washington St., Suite 204

La Quinta, CA 92253

760-668-2838

yourresorthome.com