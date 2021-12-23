Look Ahead

Shirley Lipner, a popular clairvoyant, empath, and psychic medium based in Rancho Mirage, offers a trio of ways to leave the pandemic behind and feel more centered and enlightened in 2022.

Confluence, Not Influence

Be the person who brings people together. Find common ground because 2022 isn’t about you. It’s about us. Trust your intuition for the greatest understanding of yourself and others. Don’t look to others for your truth. Allow others to find theirs. Sharing is caring.