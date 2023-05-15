Shop Local for Your Next Pool Party

Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Two adults can make a splash in this playful pool lounger. Just Fabulous, $139, bjustfabulous.com
Palm Springs Swim Club Unisex Tee
Relax in a retro-inspired graphic tee made of 100 percent cotton. Mojave Flea Trading Post, $28, shoptradingpost.com
California Tote Bag
Hand-pressed in Palm Springs, this canvas bag will carry all the essentials. Bobo Design Studio, $24, bobodesignstudio.com
Atomic Melamine Dinner Plates
Space Age–inspired plates are stylish and durable for outdoor serving. Destination PSP, $56 (set of four), destinationpsp.com
Desert Supreme Mist and Roll-On
Formulated with local botanicals, this refreshing eau de desert is the scent of the summer. Rancho Relaxo, $22 (roll-on) and $16 (facial mist), ranchorelaxoca.com
Salt & Stone Sunscreen
Shield your skin from the sun with mineral-based, oil-free, SPF 40 protection in sustainable packaging. Windmill City Super #1, $34, windmill.city
Palm Springs Life Hat
Flaunt your pride for Greater Palm Springs’ favorite publication with a terry cloth bucket hat. Palm Springs Life Shop, $58, shop.palmspringslife.com
Tequila Paloma
Fresh citrus and a shot of premium tequila brightens any summer day. Buzzbox, $25.99 (eight-pack), buzzbox.com
Striped Pool Rings
These striped floats from Petite Pommes are ready for the lazy river. PSBS at Mojave Flea Trading Post, $40-$50, shoptradingpost.com
Orchid Garden Bikini
Decked with a fabulous floral design, this two-piece suit is a surefire showstopper. Tommy Bahama, $99.50 (top) and $89.50 (bottom), tommybahama.com
Trina Turk-ish Towel
Perfectly packable, this quick-drying towel is both stylish and soft. Trina Turk, $98, trinaturk.com
Baha Beach Day Blooms Boadshorts
These tropical patterned trunks will make a big splash. Tommy Bahama, $99.50, tommybahama.com
- READ NEXT: What to wear at Splash House.