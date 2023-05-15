Shop Local for Your Next Pool Party

Accessorize your summer with fresh finds from retailers in Greater Palm Springs.

Marissa Kozma Fashion & Style, Shopping

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRANDON HARMAN
Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float

Two adults can make a splash in this playful pool lounger. Just Fabulous, $139, bjustfabulous.com

Palm Springs Swim Club Unisex Tee

Relax in a retro-inspired graphic tee made of 100 percent cotton. Mojave Flea Trading Post, $28, shoptradingpost.com

California Tote Bag

Hand-pressed in Palm Springs, this canvas bag will carry all the essentials. Bobo Design Studio, $24, bobodesignstudio.com

Atomic Melamine Dinner Plates

Space Age–inspired plates are stylish and durable for outdoor serving. Destination PSP, $56 (set of four), destinationpsp.com

Desert Supreme Mist and Roll-On

Formulated with local botanicals, this refreshing eau de desert is the scent of the summer. Rancho Relaxo, $22 (roll-on) and $16 (facial mist), ranchorelaxoca.com

Salt & Stone Sunscreen

Shield your skin from the sun with mineral-based, oil-free, SPF 40 protection in sustainable packaging. Windmill City Super #1, $34, windmill.city

Palm Springs Life Hat

Flaunt your pride for Greater Palm Springs’ favorite publication with a terry cloth bucket hat. Palm Springs Life Shop, $58, shop.palmspringslife.com

Tequila Paloma

Fresh citrus and a shot of premium tequila brightens any summer day. Buzzbox, $25.99 (eight-pack), buzzbox.com

Striped Pool Rings

These striped floats from Petite Pommes are ready for the lazy river. PSBS at Mojave Flea Trading Post, $40-$50, shoptradingpost.com

Orchid Garden Bikini

Decked with a fabulous floral design, this two-piece suit is a surefire showstopper. Tommy Bahama, $99.50 (top) and $89.50 (bottom), tommybahama.com

Trina Turk-ish Towel

Perfectly packable, this quick-drying towel is both stylish and soft. Trina Turk, $98, trinaturk.com

Baha Beach Day Blooms Boadshorts

These tropical patterned trunks will make a big splash. Tommy Bahama, $99.50, tommybahama.com