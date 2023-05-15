Shop Local for Your Next Pool Party

Atomic Melamine Dinner Plates

Space Age–inspired plates are stylish and durable for outdoor serving. Destination PSP, $56 (set of four), destinationpsp.com

Desert Supreme Mist and Roll-On

Formulated with local botanicals, this refreshing eau de desert is the scent of the summer. Rancho Relaxo, $22 (roll-on) and $16 (facial mist), ranchorelaxoca.com

Salt & Stone Sunscreen

Shield your skin from the sun with mineral-based, oil-free, SPF 40 protection in sustainable packaging. Windmill City Super #1, $34, windmill.city

Palm Springs Life Hat

Flaunt your pride for Greater Palm Springs’ favorite publication with a terry cloth bucket hat. Palm Springs Life Shop, $58, shop.palmspringslife.com

Tequila Paloma

Fresh citrus and a shot of premium tequila brightens any summer day. Buzzbox, $25.99 (eight-pack), buzzbox.com