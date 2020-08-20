Retail Therapy

While it may seem like everything is at a standstill due to the pandemic, there are signs of life. Just not quite like they were before mid-March. Shopping is available on a small and large scale, but with masking and social distancing.

If you’re uncertain how a store is handling the pandemic for things like dressing rooms or if they are open for appointments only, visit their website or give them a call.

Luxury

El Paseo Shopping District

Palms rustle above this sunny boulevard, lined with cafés serving cold brew coffee and healthy lunch options, salons specializing in lash fills and blowouts, and boutiques and designer stores purveying timeless apparel, jewelry, and accessories. elpaseocatalogue.com

Old Town La Quinta

Like a European shopping promenade at the foothills of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountains, this charming village boasts chic boutiques, a yoga studio, decadent salons, and an array of artisan eats and dining options.

oldtownlaquinta.com

CODA Gallery

An El Paseo landmark since 1987, this fine art gallery is brimming with paintings, photography, sculpture, and glass, and hosts special exhibitions and events throughout the year. codagallery.com

Budget Conscious

Cabazon Outlets

Get your comfy shoes on. You can spend hours traversing the retail wilds of Cabazon. The heavily discounted prices on everything from Adidas to Alexander McQueen are hard to pass up. cabazonoutlets.com

The River

This shopping and entertainment destination with fountains and waterfalls dotting its 30-acre landscape features national chain stores, unique boutiques, and a 12-screen movie theater, plus special events like art shows and live music.

theriveratranchomirage.com

Westfield Palm Desert

The mall has limited indoor operations due to the pandemic. However. there is a pop-up marketplace running on weekends only in front of the mall featuring artisans, food trucks, and an assortment of small businesses. westfield.com

Revivals

A bountiful and ever-changing array of clothing, accessories, furnishings, and decor awaits discovery at these thrift and consignment shops, with sales benefitting Desert AIDS Project.

revivalsstores.com

Market Fare

Maclin’s Open Air Market

A Moroccan-style bazaar features more than 400 vendors and draws thousands of shoppers, who navigate a maze of aisles filled with bargain goods, snack shacks, and fresh-from-the-farm produce Wednesday nights at the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

maclinmarkets.com

Vintage Treasures

The Frippery

This sunny shop specializes in resort wear with a bohemian twist and a nod to mod. Hello, bold and beautiful colors! thefrippery.comfb.com/gypsyland.thrift



Modernway

A haven of midcentury furnishings for more than 20 years, this stylish shop covers every home and decorating need, plus knowledgeable proprietors provide priceless advice. psmodernway.com

The Shops at 1345

Located inside an E. Stewart Williams-designed building are 12 shops featuring a variety of midcentury-inspired home decor items plus contemporary pieces. theshopsat1345.com.

