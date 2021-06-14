Grab Your Popcorn

It changes what the film is and it changes the experience for the filmmaker and for the audience. I think it really means a lot to the filmmakers because much of what they are doing is, even pre-pandemic, isolating because you're just sending your films out, you don't know what people are saying. It’s really that moment where you are in a public theater showing it, that you can actually see people's responses to what you're doing, and that's what makes festivals great.

Linton: It's kind of a relief to be able to go back into the theater. I think it means so much to the filmmakers to be able to gather in person and speak with, not just audiences, but also meet with their peers and be able to share experiences.

Lili: I'll just add that there's something really nice and poetic about coinciding with Cinema Week ( June 22-27). It's a wider push to get people back into the theater. And so it's just really nice to be a part of this collective group that is keeping that culture of going to the theater, and being together in person.

Were there a large amount of film submissions with the pandemic as a storyline?

Sudeep: I feel like that wasn't an interesting subject for a lot of filmmakers. They would rather make films about something else. Like maybe more "normal" than that. But we do have films about COVID and what's happening in the world and all those types of things. It just wasn't as dramatic as you would think considering what's happening.

Linton: We were expecting a lot of quarantine-style films going into the process and it didn't really end up that way. We saw more films about community, more films about people coming together. We always see a lot of films about family, but especially this past year, we had a ton of films about family and different generations. So, those sorts of things you could really see were on people's minds, even if they weren't being necessarily told directly through the lens of COVID or current events.