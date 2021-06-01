Short and Sweet

Movie theaters were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, but as a signal that it's time to return indoors the 27th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest will hold all of its screenings in-theatre, June 22-28.

The festival will screen 49 curated programs showcasing 295 films including 32 world premieres, 13 international premieres, 46 North American premieres and 22 U.S. premieres. More than 5,500 short films from 104 countries were submitted. The complete line-up and schedule are available at psfilmfest.org.

“As we collectively move toward this next stage together, we feel a strong sense of gratitude to share the 2021 edition of ShortFest in person,” says Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “At the center of our plans has been a commitment to this great community of storytellers and moviegoers, and we're excited to make our return to the silver screen a safe and enjoyable one.”

ShortFest co-Directors of Programming Linton Melita and Sudeep Sharma add, "The entire programming team was blown away by the quality and quantity of amazing films made and submitted during these unprecedented times. We think this program represents the very best work of exciting, bold, and talented filmmakers from all over the world, and we can't wait to celebrate them by sharing their films in a theater with an in-person audience!"