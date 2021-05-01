On the Air

This year, Desert AIDS Project’s largest annual fundraising event— the annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards on May 9 — will be a celebration of DAP’s “Hope Begins With Health” campaign. The bold $2 million fundraising initiative aims to propel DAP Health’s vital frontline work targeting health equity, COVID-19, mental health, and ending HIV for the organization’s ever-expanding patient population.

Which makes this year’s ceremony all the more vital as it honors individuals who have made significant if not sea-changing contributions to the community.

Typically an in-person gala complete with red carpet dazzle, the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards gala will be televised instead at 5:30 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs and also run on DAP’s social media channels. But no worries, the pivot still comes with a full entertainment lineup.

Hosted once again by comedian Scott Nevins, performances this year include Sheryl Lee Ralph, a tireless advocate for people with HIV, and the woman who created the role of Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls.” Look for a special appearance by cabaret chanteuse and local humanitarian Keisha D, celebrated for her work with the Black and LGBTQ communities in Palm Springs.