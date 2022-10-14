Side Trips: Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree

The national park known for fantastical rock formations and twisty Seussian trees can be accessed from either side of the valley. For a scenic drive through the High Desert, take Interstate 10 west to Highway 62 and Yucca Trail. While in the area, don’t miss these curious stops.

Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum

In an open expanse of the Mojave Desert, abandoned objects like old tires, TVs, refrigerators, and broken toilets became this man’s treasure. Born in Alabama in 1917, Noah Purifoy was a longtime resident of Los Angeles before moving to Joshua Tree. He crafted his first sculpture with debris from the 1965 Watts riots. The late artist’s outdoor museum features more than 100 installations and is free to visit. noahpurifoy.com

Frontier Café

A rustic ambiance juxtaposes nicely with wholesome, modern fare at this pet-friendly coffee shop and bistro serving breakfast and lunch and catering to all dietary preferences. There’s an avocado tartine on levain with pickled onions, ajvar, and fresh herbs; a BLT with thick-cut bacon and herb mayo; and a variety of lattes, teas, and housemade lemonade. cafefrontier.com