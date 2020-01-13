Jay Mewes, Kevin Smith Celebrate Shag Print Release in Palm Springs

Renowned writer/director/actor Kevin Smith, better known as Silent Bob, and sidekick Jay Mewes were in Palm Springs to host a release party for their new Shag print “Jay and Silent Bob vs Time and Space” at Shag the store.

Hundreds of guests and VIPs including Palm Springs Walk of Stars recipient actor Udo Keir, director Ron Oliver and the Who’s Who of midcentury modern in Palm Springs, gathered in the Shag store for complimentary cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, live music by the Martini Kings, and music by local favorite DJ Alf Alpha, who spun from his vintage VW bus parked out front of the store next to a friend’s stainless steel Delorean.

The new “Jay and Silent Bob vs Time and Space” print by Shag pays tribute to some of Silent Bob and Jay’s most memorable movies including “Jay & Silent Bob,” “Clerks, “ “Mall Rats,” “Clerks II,” “Chasing Amy,” “Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Dogma” and their current release “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot”.

The Shag store is located in the Uptown Design District of Palm Springs, and exclusively features the fine art prints, paintings and other colorful items of Josh Agle (aka Shag) throughout it’s gallery/showroom.

