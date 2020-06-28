Finding His Hallmark Moment in the Desert

Not to my knowledge. It would have been at the script stage and that wouldn’t involve me. I will say when that controversy happened, I was extraordinarily disappointed in their initial stance and I was very torn about it. I wondered if I was going to be able to direct movies for a company that does something like that. It was a really, really hard few days until they reversed their decision, which I was greatly relieved and very happy about. There are certain older-fashioned companies and as with anything, as long as there’s progress, I want to applaud it and be part of that. I feel that they’re on the right track, but they still have a long way to go. I think it would be really lovely to have some films on that channel with gay lead characters and don’t know when that’s going to happen, probably not tomorrow, but things are heading into the right direction.

Besides you, were there other LGBTQ crew members?

There were several gay people in the crew, even up into the producers. The writer of the film, Anna White, is a lesbian, so there was lots of representation. It was a really fun project and we’d all pal around on our days off and then go to the gay bars, even all the straight people would hang out with us because we were the cool kids. It was so much fun shooting there and I hope we get to do it again.

What are some of your favorite places to visit in Palm Springs?

I have to go to that whole strip of gay bars on Arenas. I always head over there, even though I don’t drink alcohol anymore, I still have great fun with friends.