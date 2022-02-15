Flowers, Always

Look up and you just might find what you’re after. That’s how Mark and Liz Ostoich found their late 1950s home by architect Hugh Kaptur. “We used to live below the house in The Villas at Old Palm Springs, a wonderful development against the mountains,” Liz says. “Every day we would look up at the Siva House and say to each other, ‘If I could live anywhere in Palm Springs, it would be right there.’ I suppose that creating a vision really works!”

The couple, proprietors of the popular local restaurants Farm and Tac/Quila, purchased the home in 2012.

Getting what one wants, particularly a fine structure by a significant architect, carries the responsibility of knowing what to do with it — that is, outfitting it in midcentury modern furnishings and finding a passionate landscaper to nurture a habitat worthy of the home’s simple design and the bird-nest views.