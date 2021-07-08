Improve Your Skin

Especially because we live in an arid climate, dermatologist Pamela Broska tops her guidelines for skin health with hydration. She advises desert residents to avoid excessive hot showering and harsh soaps and to apply a body moisturizer immediately after a shower. She prefers cream formulas with ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

What ONE thing should you do every day?

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.” — Pamela Broska. M.D.

“You want to protect during the day and repair at night,” Broska says. She recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 applied over an antioxidant base of vitamin C cream for daytime hours and the use of retinol products in the evening.

Though she mentions the benefits of a South and Central American fern extract (Polypodium leucotomos) and vitamins D and E on the skin, Broska identifies “a healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables” as an overall smart strategy.