Sky Watch: How to Look Back in Time

Some regions of the universe are vastly emptier than others. Case in point: The Boötes Void, an expansive region of intergalactic space, contains only a few dozen galaxies. (A comparable volume in other parts of the universe would contain thousands.) The region is so vast that it takes light around 330 million years to cross the void. When you view its distant stars, you’re truly looking back in time. This month, look due east of the Big Dipper’s handle to view the constellation Boötes. In early May, it will appear directly overhead at 1 a.m. Later in the month, it will be overhead around 11 p.m.