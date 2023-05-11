Sky Watch: See Two of Jupiter’s Moons

Early on the morning of May 17, a thin, waning crescent moon will rise in the east and will be hiding a surprise: Jupiter will appear from behind the moon’s dark edge at 4:23 a.m. This will occur while the moon is near the true horizon, which means you will need a very clear view to the east to see it. If you have a telescope, you can also watch two of Jupiter’s moons emerge from behind our moon starting around 4:11 a.m.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. For information about the observatory, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org/observatory.