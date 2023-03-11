Sky Watch: The Seven Sisters Come Out in March

The Pleiades cluster, sometimes referred to as Seven Sisters, is believed to be the first star cluster that humans ever discovered.

Knowledge of this set of stars was recorded thousands of years ago and across different cultures with different names. (In Japan, for example, Pleiades is known as Subaru.)

If you’ve never seen this cluster with your own eyes, the waxing crescent moon may help you find it on March 25. Around 8 p.m., look to the west: A few times the diameter of the moon, the cluster will be located to the right of the crescent. Grab your binoculars for an even better view.

Each month, Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory astronomer Eric McLaughlin spotlights a notable celestial event. Get more information about the observatory.