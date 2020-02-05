Skye’s No Limit

Phillip Baker and Jack Padovano thought they had found their wish list incarnate when they toured the modern model homes at Skye. Situated grandly in the mountains’ shadow on large lots just south of the historic Tennis Club, the homes’ supersized architecture borrows from the middle of the century yet unfurls in generous floorplans, ceiling heights, and smart efficiencies designed for today.

One particular Skye model (marketed plainly as “Plan 4”) had their names written all over it. They could see themselves entertaining around the pool in the front courtyard and sliding back the glass doors along the living areas that wrap around it. A proper bar tugged at their long-held visions of the cool-and-carefree local lifestyle, formed over nearly three decades of visits.

True, the Skye home’s modern lines and neutral interior represented the polar-white opposite of their traditional home in Phoenix, dressed in Arizona beige, gold, and rust. But the timing was right for taking the Palm Springs plunge. Their son, Zach, had just enrolled at Arizona State University, and the desert would make a fun place to split the drive between visits to him and their primary residence in San Diego. Plan 4 prompted them to sell their Phoenix home and move to “a big small town” with a comparable climate. The drive to dinner would be shorter, they could walk down the street for a drink at Melvyn’s, and their three dogs could experience the best of the indoor-outdoor lifestyle right along with them.