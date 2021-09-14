Full Circle

“The developer wanted a round pool in there, and to wrap the house around the pool,” says architect R. Denzil Lee.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CALIFORNIA PROPERTIES
In his profile of a Palm Springs home in the January 2015 issue of Palm Springs Life, writer Morris Newman quoted then homeowner Nicholas French calling their home “Skyfall” in reference to the James Bond movie of the same name.
Skyfall was the 23rd in the James Bond series and the third to star Daniel Craig, who coincidentally makes his last appearance as the character in the film, No Time to Die, which premieres Oct. 8 in theaters only.
One can easily imagine 007 himself circling the house in a small Learjet.”
And now it’s for sale listed at $3,495,000.
“This home exemplifies Palm Springs’ celebrated history and is a stunning piece of art,” says Kenny Jervis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and the property’s representative. “There is so much to love about Skyfall, from the 1960s-inspired interior design to the 270-degree views of the city that can’t be seen from anywhere else in Palm Springs. In my nearly 40-year career, this is one of the most interesting and inspiring homes I have ever seen.”
Located at 2300 W Cantina Way, Skyfall is tucked away in the Cahuilla Hills high above the valley, allowing for some of the most extensive views of the surrounding mountain ranges and city lights.
Newman writes: “The unusual shape of the house was dictated by its irregular building site on a rocky slope, according to the architect. Lee says he was pleased to follow the natural contours of the site because it made the house different from all others in the area. “We did not want a cookie-cutter,” he says of the home.”
The pool of the 2,790 square-foot home was built first and the house wrapped around it. The unique layout features a split floor plan with two primary bedrooms, plus an additional third bedroom and four baths.
Skyfall’s interior transports residents and guests back in time with its groovy accents seen throughout, including bright colors, midcentury patterns and 1960s-era comic book art pieces displayed liberally in the great room and bedroom suites.
“The owners were dedicated to restoring this home and bringing it back to life, all while respecting its history and architecture,” Jervis says. “They added a modern flair, including a completely upgraded kitchen and newly poured terrazzo floors, but they also reintroduced the bright colors, dramatic art pieces and midcentury modern design that encapsulates the unique style that came out of the 1960s.”
Walls of glass throughout the home open up the space and allow for residents to view the dramatic outdoor architecture and city lights below from nearly every room. In the great room, a circular fireplace mantle acts as the focal point and displays a colorful abstract painting that sets the tone for the entire house. Adjacent to the great room is a raised dining room and a highly upgraded kitchen, featuring a stand-alone breakfast bar overlooking the pool, stainless steel appliances and a wet bar.
On the other side of the home are the two primary bedrooms, each offering expansive bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers and floor-to-ceiling windows. All three bedrooms in the home include access to their own private patios with views of the courtyard and city.
For more information about Skyfall or to request a tour, call Jervis at 562-756-5667.
