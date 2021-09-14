Full Circle

Located at 2300 W Cantina Way, Skyfall is tucked away in the Cahuilla Hills high above the valley, allowing for some of the most extensive views of the surrounding mountain ranges and city lights.

Newman writes: “The unusual shape of the house was dictated by its irregular building site on a rocky slope, according to the architect. Lee says he was pleased to follow the natural contours of the site because it made the house different from all others in the area. “We did not want a cookie-cutter,” he says of the home.”

The pool of the 2,790 square-foot home was built first and the house wrapped around it. The unique layout features a split floor plan with two primary bedrooms, plus an additional third bedroom and four baths.