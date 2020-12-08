In Tune With Life

Skyler Fell’s background encompasses juggling fire, equestrian archery, building kinetic sculptures with flame effects, turning a school bus into a band-touring vehicle, learning an Old World craft that she turned into a specialty business — and re-establishing that business during a global pandemic.

As if that were not enough experience for a lifetime, she had three minutes to evacuate her home in the 2017 Sonoma County fires and then rescued horses on the ranch.

“I lost my personal possessions, but I did not lose my shop or tools,” Fell reports, noting that she sold and serviced accordions in a North Bay location.

Contrary to her business’ name, Accordion Apocalypse, and her 10 years playing in a “dark carnival” band, Fell exudes positive energy. In the High Desert, she performs Americana music in a trio called Tumbleweed Timemachine.