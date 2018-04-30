Carl Sagan said it: “We’re made of star stuff.”

He was not being entirely poetic; astrophysics says we are composed of elements forged in the cores of ancient stars that exploded and seeded the universe. Et voilà! Enter us, our planet — and palm trees, hot tubs, and mixologist-made mai tais. The sagacious Sagan (1934–1996) went even further, theorizing that “we are the way for the cosmos to see itself.”

To this end, if you find yourself with a hankering to gaze upon the existential stew from which we sprung, do so with the local wizards of stargazing. These experts, known by their Greek name, “astronomers,” act as our middlemen to the galaxies.

Three area observatories provide the necessary tools, along with fun, educational commentary, to view landmarks of outer space.

Sky’s the Limit Observatory and Nature Center

Tucked between the hills at the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park in Twentynine Palms, the center hosts frequent gatherings for those eager to learn about the stars.

Two events this month highlight Jupiter, king of the planets. Observe this heavenly heavyweight at opposition May 5. (In layman’s terms, this means it will be positioned opposite the sun and at its closest approach to Earth, resulting in prime viewing.) A May 12 gathering zeros in on both the gas giant and its 69 moons.

“We have recently been certified as an official Dark Sky Facility,” says volunteer astronomer Ray Yeager. “This means the artificial light surrounding the observatory is at a minimum.” And minimum artificial light leads to maximum optical clarity.

skysthelimit29.org