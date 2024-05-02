Small Palm Springs Wedding at Korakia Pensione Celebrates Love

Rachel and Kimberly.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY NELLY CABANILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY
During a weekend getaway to Palm Springs, Rachel and Kim played a game of Scrabble that they both won — no triple-word scores necessary.
“She kept looking down at something in her hands,” Rachel recalls. “And when I asked why she was being weird, she suddenly spelled out ‘BLING’ on the board and presented the ring.”
Rachel immediately said yes.
Kim, a creative director, and Rachel, a psychotherapist, call Los Angeles home sweet home. But when the time came to choose the perfect venue for their nuptials, the decision was easy. They opted for an intimate fête at Korakia Pensione, a Moroccan-inspired retreat in Palm Springs, surrounded by 23 cherished guests.
“It was always our dream to get married at the Korakia, so everything kind of fell into place around that,” Kim says.
“It felt like we were hosting our favorite people for a dinner party celebrating love, which is exactly what we wanted it to feel like,” Rachel adds.
For this couple, it was also paramount to spend the most memorable day of their lives in a locale that values inclusivity. “As a gay couple,” Rachel says, “it was extra important for us to be able to celebrate our love in a city that so openly celebrates all love.”
Planning and design by The Walk Down the Aisle.
Catering by Summit Event Catering.
Bar by Mint Bartending.
Florals by Prism Floral Design.
Tables and chairs by Planks & Patina.
Tabletop rentals and dessert by Over the Rainbow Desserts.
Décor rentals by Skywild Design.
Hair and makeup by Chelsea Nicole Makeup & Hair.