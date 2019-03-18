His name alone makes you stop in curiosity. His art will do the same.

“With a name like Snake Jagger you can’t be boring, you got to be a character,” says the Morongo Valley artist. “The best part of the job is about selling yourself, and once they like you they’ll want a piece of you.”

Jagger’s paintings use vibrant colors and elements that appear out-of-place to bring art enthusiasts into his work. For example, Jagger takes a vision in his mind and turns it into a juxtaposed piece such as a French maid from the 1920s sweeping the dust off the ground of a canyon, or a piece featuring Seward Johnson’s Marilyn Monroe statue towering over an area of the desert with an existing doorway in the distance that only a good eye would see.

“When they start noticing something out of place, they look at everything,” he says.