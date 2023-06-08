Soak in Sacred Waters at The Spa at Séc-he

For more than 130 years, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has shared its healing hot spring — known as Séc-he, or “the sound of boiling water,” in the Cahuilla language — with visitors. Until 2014, visitors could soak in these waters at the former spa. Today, with the recent opening of The Spa at Séc-he in downtown Palm Springs, visitors are welcome to experience these healing waters once again.

TAKING OF THE WATERS

The Agua Caliente Hot Mineral Spring water is unlike any other in the world, with unique mineral properties unmatched by any other hot spring. The Tribe has long known about the sacred healing properties of this hot spring, making it especially significant that guests will be able to experience them at The Spa at Séc-he.



“The opening of The Spa at Séc-he is a defining moment for the Tribe,” says Chairman Reid D. Milanovich. “The hot spring water means everything to us.

It’s at the heart of tribal life and has been a cultural resource for us and our ancestors for thousands of years. The power of these healing waters is real, and we are proud to offer the experience to all who come.”

Perhaps the best way to experience Séc-he is through the “Taking of the Waters.” The Spa at Séc-he offers 22 private mineral baths, where guests can take a 15-minute soak in these pure and sacred waters, a gift from the Tribe that has been stewards of this hot spring for generations.