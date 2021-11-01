barry manilow garry keif

8 Events to Put on Your Social Scene Calendar

Mark your calendar for a good time — and cause.

Garry Keif and Barry Manilow.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH

Many of the desert’s most spectacular events — from galas to golf tournaments — benefit charities that will find cures, ease suffering, educate and enlighten our community, and improve quality of life. Now, with vaccination and mask requirements in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Coachella Valley social scene is once again showing signs of life. Here are eight events to put on your calendar right now.
LucieArnaz

Lucie Arnaz

Nov 10: One Night Only

Michael Childers’ star-studded musical production hits the McCallum Theatre stage with a “Back to the ’70s” theme, supporting Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center. Performers include Lucie Arnaz, Brent Barrett, Klea Blackhurst, Debby Boone, Carole J. Bufford, David Burnham, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Scott Coulter, Laura Dickinson, Julie Garnyé, Jason Graae, Sam Harris, Aaron Lazar, Skye LaFontaine, Amanda McBroom, Ken Page, Jeffrey Scott Parsons, Freda Payne, Joan Ryan, Gary Shaw, Jake Simpson, James Snyder, Kevin Spirtas, Nita Whitaker, Karen Ziemba, and Lily Tomlin. mccallumtheatre.com

Dec 5: 12th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show & Luncheon

Dudes, dogs, and designer fashions line up to support Animal Samaritans at the Palm Springs Air Museum. All proceeds from the event will benefit the life-saving Adoption Alliance Animal Rescue Program and No Kill Shelter. animalsamaritans.org

haroldmatzner

Paul Clowers, Harold Matzner and Frank Goldstin.

bartketover

Terri and Bart Ketover

Jan 6: Film Awards Gala

The red carpet, shimmering gowns, sharp tuxedos, dazzling diamonds, popping flashbulbs, and, of course, the world’s biggest stars kick off awards season on the most glamorous night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. psfilmfest.org

Jan 29: Art Party 2022

Palm Springs Art Museum’s annual gala honors homegrown artist Phillip K. Smith III, known for his eye-popping light and mirror installations for Desert X and the Coachella music festival. psmuseum.org

carlodalessio
Sam Heaton and Carlo D’Alessio
trinaturk

Trina Turk

Feb 12: Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards

The entertainment-rich gala supporting DAP Health comes back to Palm Springs Convention Center, honoring doctors, activists, donors, and volunteers. daphealth.org

Feb 18: Palm Springs Air Museum Gala

The black-tie/military uniform event honors heroes of aviation and military service with a gourmet dinner, entertainment, and vintage aircraft in the hangars. palmspringsairmuseum.org

rutalee

Ruta Lee

March 3: Zoobilee Gala

This magical evening, full of glimmer and glam, supports The Living Desert’s mission of desert conservation through preservation, education and appreciation. Funds raised also help provide programming such as school field trip scholarships, community outreach and events, and exhibit and infrastructure improvements. livingdesert.org

April 30: Evening Under the Stars

The gala returns to O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs to support AAP–Food Samaritans, which provides nutritional support to low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses throughout the Coachella Valley. aidsassistance.org

