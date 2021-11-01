8 Events to Put on Your Social Scene Calendar

Garry Keif and Barry Manilow.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY LORETTA VLACH
Lucie Arnaz
Nov 10: One Night Only
Michael Childers’ star-studded musical production hits the McCallum Theatre stage with a “Back to the ’70s” theme, supporting Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center. Performers include Lucie Arnaz, Brent Barrett, Klea Blackhurst, Debby Boone, Carole J. Bufford, David Burnham, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Scott Coulter, Laura Dickinson, Julie Garnyé, Jason Graae, Sam Harris, Aaron Lazar, Skye LaFontaine, Amanda McBroom, Ken Page, Jeffrey Scott Parsons, Freda Payne, Joan Ryan, Gary Shaw, Jake Simpson, James Snyder, Kevin Spirtas, Nita Whitaker, Karen Ziemba, and Lily Tomlin. mccallumtheatre.com
Dec 5: 12th Annual Men of the Desert Fashion Show & Luncheon
Dudes, dogs, and designer fashions line up to support Animal Samaritans at the Palm Springs Air Museum. All proceeds from the event will benefit the life-saving Adoption Alliance Animal Rescue Program and No Kill Shelter. animalsamaritans.org
Paul Clowers, Harold Matzner and Frank Goldstin.
Terri and Bart Ketover
Jan 6: Film Awards Gala
The red carpet, shimmering gowns, sharp tuxedos, dazzling diamonds, popping flashbulbs, and, of course, the world’s biggest stars kick off awards season on the most glamorous night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. psfilmfest.org
Jan 29: Art Party 2022
Palm Springs Art Museum’s annual gala honors homegrown artist Phillip K. Smith III, known for his eye-popping light and mirror installations for Desert X and the Coachella music festival. psmuseum.org
Trina Turk
Feb 12: Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards
The entertainment-rich gala supporting DAP Health comes back to Palm Springs Convention Center, honoring doctors, activists, donors, and volunteers. daphealth.org
Feb 18: Palm Springs Air Museum Gala
The black-tie/military uniform event honors heroes of aviation and military service with a gourmet dinner, entertainment, and vintage aircraft in the hangars. palmspringsairmuseum.org
Ruta Lee
March 3: Zoobilee Gala
This magical evening, full of glimmer and glam, supports The Living Desert’s mission of desert conservation through preservation, education and appreciation. Funds raised also help provide programming such as school field trip scholarships, community outreach and events, and exhibit and infrastructure improvements. livingdesert.org
April 30: Evening Under the Stars
The gala returns to O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs to support AAP–Food Samaritans, which provides nutritional support to low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses throughout the Coachella Valley. aidsassistance.org
