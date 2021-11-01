8 Events to Put on Your Social Scene Calendar

Jan 6: Film Awards Gala

The red carpet, shimmering gowns, sharp tuxedos, dazzling diamonds, popping flashbulbs, and, of course, the world’s biggest stars kick off awards season on the most glamorous night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. psfilmfest.org

Jan 29: Art Party 2022

Palm Springs Art Museum’s annual gala honors homegrown artist Phillip K. Smith III, known for his eye-popping light and mirror installations for Desert X and the Coachella music festival. psmuseum.org