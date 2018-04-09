With tiny piñatas, colorful flowers, and stringed lights, Sofia Enriquez brought a festive touch to her Mucho Fashion Show on April 7 at Palm Springs Fan Club at the Arrive hotel.

Scene Creative of Palm Springs provided the cool and cozy vibe with an indoor look brought outdoors; a funky baby-blue satin couch served as the show’s centerpiece. DJ Ama Vida, dressed in Mucho clothing, played early-’90s hip-hop by the likes of Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott.

Male and female models donned clothing painted by Enriquez. Trenches, raincoats, sports coats — even a bubble-gum-pink faux fur — were adorned with Enriquez’s bold artwork. Her designs could also be seen on shirts, pants, hats, and handbags.

Enriquez, who lives in Cathedral City, teamed up with Palm Springs Life last month to showcase her artwork in a pop-up shop on the opening night of Fashion Week El Paseo. At the Mucho Fashion Show, Palm Springs Life sold tote bags hand-painted by the artist.

Arrive Hotel

1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-507-1650

arrivehotels.com

Sofia Enriquez

sofiaenriquez.com