Mark V. Sofonio, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Talk about a study in contrasts. When the coronavirus caused the entire world to hit pause, the Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center in Rancho Mirage actually grew busier than ever during the last two years. “Plastic surgery was one of the fortunate spared fields. Since patients couldn’t travel or go to cultural events, surgery became a possibility instead,” said Dr. Sofonio. Stuck at home with time on their hands, many individuals opted to undergo larger procedures which involved longer downtime but yielded more dramatic results. More significantly, they chose to have their face lifts, face peels, tummy tucks, breast enhancement surgeries and more performed at the 5,000-square-foot, self-contained Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center which features its own state-of-the-art operative theater and recovery area.

The Sofonio Plastic Surgery Center is a COVID-free zone and every precaution is being taken to remain so. All protocols set forth by federal and state government agencies and the Riverside County Office of Public Health are strictly followed. “Our center is only utilized for well patient aesthetic surgery. Everyone on staff has been double vaccinated, boostered and we only operate on one patient at a time,” added Dr. Sofonio. It is steps like these that give patients the utmost confidence to move forward with their cosmetic procedures at his AAAHC accredited facility.