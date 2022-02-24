Spring Breakdown

Spring Break 1986 started like so many before it — with thousands of college kids converging on Palm Springs from all over the West. Freed from their studies, winter coats, and parents, they came with one thing in mind: to have a vacation they would remember for the rest of their lives. For some, that meant days of excessive drinking; for others, the possibility of a brief holiday romance; and for a surprising number, the opportunity to act on more primal urges. Whichever camp they fell into, it’s safe to say that everyone who was there on Saturday, March 29, got their wish: a Spring Break they would never forget.

Palm Canyon Drive was packed that afternoon with big-haired coeds in Day-Glo bikinis and bare-chested frat boys in Ray Bans vying for their attention. Thirty-five police officers assigned to patrol downtown Palm Springs looked on as revelers crowded the sidewalks and watched the parade of cruising vehicles slow traffic to a crawl, their radios blasting “Rock Me Amadeus” and Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know?” In what had become a Spring Break tradition, they tried to beat the near-90–degree temperature by squirting each other and passing motorists with water guns or tossing water balloons at unsuspecting pedestrians — harmless antics of simpler times, like those immortalized in movies like Palm Springs Weekend. With its tag line, “That once-a-year vacation fling when American youth goes wild and takes over America’s swankiest playground,” the film epitomized the tribal rites of Spring Break — sex, sunshine, and alcohol — and solidified Palm Springs’ reputation as the home of one of the nation’s wildest bacchanalia.

