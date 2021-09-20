Playing Favorites

A Palm Springs favorite is back… and tickets are going fast. Palm Canyon Theatre will present Del Shores’ Sordid Lives, Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

The cult classic tells the story of unconditional love, acceptance and “coming out” in a Texas family, as they converge for the matriarch's funeral. The original stage play premiered in Los Angeles in 1996 and ultimately won 14 Drama-Logue Awards. This is the eighth time the show has hit the stage at the Palm Canyon Theatre.

This year, the ensemble cast includes Se Layne as Dr. Eve; Mike Hadley as Brother Boy; Morgana Corelli as Juanita; Tiffani LoBue as LaVonda; Francesca Amari as Bitsy Mae; Richard Marlow as G.W.; Judith Chapman as Latrelle; Michele Davis as Sissy; Laurie Holmes as Noleta; David Brooks as Wardell; Cameron Keys as Ty; and Nick Edwards as Odell and Rev. Barnes.

The eccentric characters’ lives intertwine in a comical but meaningful way. Storylines include a mother in denial over her gay son; a barfly/singer at the local watering hole; a cheating heart whose wooden legs accidentally aid in the death of his mistress (the family matriarch); and the cheating heart’s wife who tries her hand at revenge therapy.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. General admission tickets are $36; seniors are $32; students are $15.

Visit palmcanyontheatre.org.

