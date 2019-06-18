Wired for Sound

Drum circles, a tribal offshoot of music therapy that gained traction in the early 1970s, helped usher in a movement known today as sound healing. No longer limited to drums, “sound bathing” to the timbre of gongs and cymbals, bowls, and various musical instruments has become the go-to for an increasing number of people as a way to heal, restore, and relax.

Far from new or new age, the modality has ancient roots. Research points to old temples dedicated to harnessing sound and magnetic vibrations where people went to recalibrate mind, body, and spirit.

Fast-forward several millennia and sound healing commands a significant footprint in the alternative medicine market.

To distill sound healing to its essence, and to peel back the layer of skepticism associated with trendy and often unregulated alternative movements, we reached out to local medical doctors, regional medical centers, and naturopaths. All declined to comment, citing insufficient knowledge.

However, Dr. Danielle Mellace, an internist who specializes in obesity medicine and integrative medicine at Kaiser Permanente near Petaluma, had this to say: “I have not replaced traditional Western medicine as of yet with sound healing. But I like to incorporate this modality of healing with the long-term goal of possibly weaning [patients] safely off as many pharmaceutical drugs as possible due to their possible short- and long-term side effects.” She says CDs of sound or music always play in her office as a way to help tap into the conversation.

Mellace’s approach may well be the wave of the present and the future, according to Joshua Leeds, a sound researcher and author of The Power of Sound. He believes sound healing “is where yoga was 15 years ago.”

We consulted local experts for further insight into sound healing’s emergence. Here’s how they describe the experience and the benefits.