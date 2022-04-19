Music is All Around Us

And if they go and explore, they might discover what instrument is playing there. But as they go through the ideas, it's like these rocks and these plants are just creating this sounds as a conduit to listen closer to what else is happening. Because I have left space for the birds, I have left space for the wind, and the musicians have been given instructions based on time of the day, how long to play certain things. And so it really is just like an immersive sonic experience where there's no telling what you're going to hear or if you might even see anyone, right? But it's just the idea of them going in and being involved in the soundscape environment.

What are you hoping people take away from the experience?

Gratitude, for being able to just kind of exist and be a part of a space that ... It's just incredible. The space at Joshua Tree is just unreal. But also this concept of how essential listening is. We hear a lot of things, right? But we don't actively listen until there are sounds that alert us for something that we need to be alerted about, right? But if we can enhance and just change and challenge what we think about and how we listen. And so only that, but what we're listening to with regards to the environment and how we listen to each other, I think that ultimately is what I would like for us to take away because one, we have to listen to each other. We have to be able to have a conversation.

And within the context of music and even with the instruments, they're having to listen to one another in order to be able to make sure that this piece works, but they're also having to listen to elements and watch elements that are happening in the environment as well. And so these are things that we have to do every day if we want to combat things like climate change, or if we just want to be able to have a conversation without a few other things. And ultimately I think just be able to listen to one another and in the environment and understand how we exist within the context of that.

