Leader of the Stack

Throughout history, great works of architecture have defied practicality to sit on high. We revere them now — from chapels and temples built atop extinct volcanoes to wonders like Machu Picchu — because someone sized up a mountainside and concluded: “Actually, that steep dirt is just a few engineering feats away from becoming prime real estate.”

Around 1960, that someone was a shrewd developer who stood at the base of what is now Southridge Drive in South Palm Springs. Developers such as Jack Meiselman, Roy Fey, and the Alexander Construction Company gobbled up flat, convenient parcels. Privacy for elite part-timers who had once felt protected by the discrete hideaway that was Palm Springs had become an equally scarce commodity. There was no place to go but up.

The sharp incline may have seemed impractical, but it promised broad views of the Coachella Valley and a return to exclusivity. Large lots soon sculpted into the hillside were born of tenacity, yes, but also necessity, the tough-love mother of invention.