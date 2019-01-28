This extraordinary architectural masterpiece with panoramic views sits atop a mountain in the exclusive Southridge community of South Palm Springs.
It was designed by the notable architect Lance O’ Donnell of O2 Architecture and built by D.W. Johnston Construction, Inc. All of the finish work is flawless and every space in the 3,234-square-foot home has been thoughtfully designed.
The attention to detail begins with the vintage 1960s metal work that runs along the exterior walkway. It was repurposed from an old bank in Oklahoma and leads to a pivoting glass entry door. Inside, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has the highest-grade, poured terrazzo flooring; tall, lacquered red cedar ceilings; a state-of-the art Lutron lighting system with museum-level lighting and fixtures; Bang & Olufsen audiovisual equipment; a home theatre; custom walnut cabinetry; and architectural, concrete block accent walls.
Some of the other custom features include a water filtration system; an owned solar system; tankless hot water heaters; a gas fireplace in the living room and an Orb smart fuel, eco-friendly fireplace in a corner of the master bedroom that’s framed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls and those incredible views.
The custom bulthaup kitchen was designed with Gaggenau appliances, white Caesarstone countertops, and a built-in coffee/espresso machine.
Both bathrooms are outfitted with fixtures by the high-end Italian manufacturer Agape and the master ensuite has floor-to-ceiling windows—all the better to enjoy views of your private garden, as well as views of the entire valley, from your luxurious, free-standing soaking tub.
Every room in the home has direct access to the outdoors (with the exception of one bath) and they lead out to a triangular-shaped saltwater pool, a gas fire pit, and a unique property that stretches along the mountainside to a point where you’ll find a custom stone bench that’s great for meditating.
Words and pictures simply can’t express the true architectural charm and beauty of this jewel box of a home and its preeminent location.
Listing price: $3,895,000 (Some of the furniture, custom designed for the property, may be available outside of escrow and some of the artwork may be for sale as well.)
2323 Southridge Drive, Palm Springs
Patrick Jordan
Broker Associate/Executive Luxe Director
Bennion Deville Homes
310-339-8092 (mobile)
760-325-9091 (office)
Patrick@PatrickStewartProperties.com