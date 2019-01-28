This extraordinary architectural masterpiece with panoramic views sits atop a mountain in the exclusive Southridge community of South Palm Springs.

It was designed by the notable architect Lance O’ Donnell of O2 Architecture and built by D.W. Johnston Construction, Inc. All of the finish work is flawless and every space in the 3,234-square-foot home has been thoughtfully designed.

The attention to detail begins with the vintage 1960s metal work that runs along the exterior walkway. It was repurposed from an old bank in Oklahoma and leads to a pivoting glass entry door. Inside, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has the highest-grade, poured terrazzo flooring; tall, lacquered red cedar ceilings; a state-of-the art Lutron lighting system with museum-level lighting and fixtures; Bang & Olufsen audiovisual equipment; a home theatre; custom walnut cabinetry; and architectural, concrete block accent walls.