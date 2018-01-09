Even though some January resolutions have a history of dissolving into the crisp February air, both science and your BFF know the secret to keeping those promises — it’s not steely determination, but the simple celebration of success along the way.

Lots of sweet rewards keep the glow going, so we’ve rounded up some of the month’s best beautifying, relaxing treats at the desert’s spas to reward yourself — and your BFF — for each step. What are you waiting for?

The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa is offering the Yule Be Delighted full-body massage with aromatherapy oil and Apple Harvest Facial with apple stem-cell exfoliation and a cranberry-pomegranate mask. Each 50-minute treatment is $132. Monday through Thursday specials include the 50-minute Swedish massage or hydrating facial with hair and scalp treatment ($99 each) and the 50-minute Swedish massage plus 25-minute Express Facial for $149.

Sunday through Friday specials at the Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa include the Arctic Berry Facial to amp up collagen formation, a Winter Wellness Aromatherapy Massage to bolster the immune system, and the Winter Wellness Shea Butter Polish to smooth and stimulate skin. Each is $155, or get all three for $355 in the New Year, New You package. For stressed and weary complexions, there’s the $165 Winter Radiance Facial, employing alpha beta complex, a retinol peel, and a mask drenched in hyaluronic acid and marine extracts to get the new year glowing.

Sunstone, the Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, is promoting

its Elemis Biotec Custom Facial, which includes oxygen infusion, microcurrent, light therapy, galvanic, or ultrasonic treatments, depending on your skin’s most pressing needs. Expect immediate visual results in plumping, circulation, and lift. The 50-minute treatment costs $155. A 50-minute detox body scrub and back massage, also $150, increases circulation with a blend of lemongrass, cypress, ylang ylang and rosemary. And don’t forget your feet: The Bourbon Bubbler Pedicure, 50 minutes for $55, includes a gingerbread-scented soak in antioxidant vitamins, a brown-sugar and pecan-whiskey polish to smooth, and a blend of softening shea and cocoa butters