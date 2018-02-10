Being in love is said to impart a special glow to the face and sparkle to the eyes, and the desert’s spas are expert at amping up (or mimicking) that radiance with a bevy of facials, scrubs, massages, and other lovely treats this month.
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa has specials aimed at getting you Instagram-ready, including the Red Carpet Facial featuring a micro-current mini face-lift and the NuBody Targeted Toning treatment for arms, abs, or thighs. Both 50-minute treatments are said to show immediate improvement in skin tone, and texture. Each is $159 (regular $175) during February and March.
Book a massage at Estrella Spa at Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs and receive 15 percent off in the spa shop. A good choice is the $99 50-minute massage (regular $145 for 60 minutes).
Through Feb. 23, Feel Good Spa at Ace Hotel Palm Springs is offering the Love Thy Self 90-minute Good Body Scrub/Head & Shoulder/Reflexology for $150 (regular $200). Monday through Friday all month, spa-goers will receive 10 percent off any spa service and 10 percent off a meal at all the hotel’s dining spots.
Azure Spa at Riviera Palm Springs warms up couples with the Ginger Renewal Experience — a full body exfoliation followed with a back, neck, and shoulder massage with ginger oil and warm stones. The final touch is a cozy wrap and a forehead, ear, and pressure point scalp massage. The 90-minute treat is $149 a person (regular $210). Add a 25-minute Serenity Soak for Two for $50 (regular $75).
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BODY DELI
Deliciously scented, organic products from Body Deli feature in treatments at Feel Good Spa at Ace Hotel Palm Springs.
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa also focuses on couples, with its Timeless Escape in the spa suite. The 120-minute treat starts with a side-by-side massage, followed by a romantic bubble bath where couples can apply a cooling facial mask, lavender body spray, and moisturizer. Champagne and fresh fruit are part of the bliss. It’s available all year for $485.
Palm Mountain Resort & Spa’s February special is a 60-minute Roses, Champagne, and Caviar Facial for $125, incorporating a caviar and 24-karat nano gold youth restoring cleanse, champagne mask for deep hydration, and a rose essential oil upper body massage. A sweet add-on is the Mini Rose Oil Foot Treatment for $30.
The Spring Resort & Spa’s Winter Spa & Shop Package is available Monday through Thursday until Feb. 15 and features a night in a deluxe poolside king, a Swedish massage, $50 gift card and VIP coupon book for Desert Hills Premium Outlets.
Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs continues its $99 winter special — a 50-minute Swedish massage, glass of champagne, and day pass for the pool.
Resources
Azure Spa at Riviera Palm Springs
rivierapalmsprings.com
Estrella Spa at Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs
avalon-hotel.com/palm-springs
Feel Good Spa at Ace Hotel Palm Springs
acehotel.com/palmsprings/feel-good-spa
Palm Mountain Resort & Spa
palmmountainresort.com
Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs
hrhpalmsprings.com/spa.htm
Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
marriott.com/spas/pspsr-renaissance-indian-wells-resort-and-spa/spa-esmeralda/5014762/services.mi
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
spaatmissionhills.com