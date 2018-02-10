Being in love is said to impart a special glow to the face and sparkle to the eyes, and the desert’s spas are expert at amping up (or mimicking) that radiance with a bevy of facials, scrubs, massages, and other lovely treats this month.

Spa Esmeralda at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa has specials aimed at getting you Instagram-ready, including the Red Carpet Facial featuring a micro-current mini face-lift and the NuBody Targeted Toning treatment for arms, abs, or thighs. Both 50-minute treatments are said to show immediate improvement in skin tone, and texture. Each is $159 (regular $175) during February and March.

Book a massage at Estrella Spa at Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs and receive 15 percent off in the spa shop. A good choice is the $99 50-minute massage (regular $145 for 60 minutes).