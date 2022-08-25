Rejuvenate, Recover, Renew!

Want to hit the reset button? You’re in the right place. The Coachella Valley is known for its many fine spas and bountiful natural hot springs primed to refresh both body and soul. Whatever the desired outcome, your retreat starts here.

In order to detach from a noisy life — even for only a few hours — it’s essential to unplug. The physical and mental health benefits of periodically going screen free are well documented — not the least of which is providing a respite from EMF (electric and magnetic fields) exposure.

It’s something the Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Rancho Mirage takes seriously. Reconnecting with the earth — also known as “grounding” or “earthing” — can be very therapeutic, which is why the facility uses conductive materials , which shield EMF radiation.

"Grounding" reduces inflammation and takes stress off the body,” says Daniel Spencer, Sunstone’s spa director. “We have chairs made of a carbon material, grounded carpeting, and all of our treatment tables have a grounding pad.”

Sunstone Spa offers an array of massage therapies and body treatments on grounded tables, including the popular Milk & Honey Retreat. Designed for two, the treatment includes a warm bath, a sugar scrub, and a massage treatment complete with heated stones. “Milk and honey are both hydrating and replenishing, which is important in our desert climate,” Spencer says.

You could say the noise of everyday life recedes to an even greater degree at The Spring Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs. There’s no television in sight at this boutique hotel graced by three sparkling mineral pools and several private soaking tubs. A whisper-only policy is also in place.

“We have signs around the building that say ‘Shhh! Quiet only,’” owner Wayne Krygier says.

Studies have shown that whispering triggers a warm, tingling-type sensation that starts from the crown of the head and spreads down throughout the body. This is known as autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), sometimes referred to as “brain tingles.” The sensation is typically followed by calm and relaxation.

“When conversation is at a low, low volume, everything resets,” Krygier says. “It’s hard to duplicate that in our noisy day-to-day lives.”