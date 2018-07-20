We’ve got the best of all worlds in the Coachella Valley. Living in a beautiful vacation destination, we can enjoy the comforts of our own homes while having access to what visitors from around the world come explore.

Take, for instance, the many luxe and chic resorts throughout the area. Not only do they feature a variety of incredible restaurants and fun nightlife, but many of them also offer spa and fitness memberships for locals. If you live in Greater Palm Springs and haven’t considered joining one, it’s definitely worth checking out. There are options for all interests and price ranges. In some cases, they cost about the same as a gym membership — but these come with a lot more perks.