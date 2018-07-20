We’ve got the best of all worlds in the Coachella Valley. Living in a beautiful vacation destination, we can enjoy the comforts of our own homes while having access to what visitors from around the world come explore.
Take, for instance, the many luxe and chic resorts throughout the area. Not only do they feature a variety of incredible restaurants and fun nightlife, but many of them also offer spa and fitness memberships for locals. If you live in Greater Palm Springs and haven’t considered joining one, it’s definitely worth checking out. There are options for all interests and price ranges. In some cases, they cost about the same as a gym membership — but these come with a lot more perks.
A Perfect Balance
Calling all sybarites and fitness junkies: Relax — Spa Las Palmas, Omni Rancho Las Palmas has you covered. Its Spa Express program includes one 50-minute treatment monthly that can be used Sunday through Thursday and for $10 more on the weekends; access to the fitness center, serenity pool, and spa relaxation rooms; plus a 20 percent discount on most spa retail items and food at BluEmber.
The Spa Express program at Omni Rancho Las Palmas offers a variety of perks.
The Club Fitness Membership gets you full access to the fitness facility, pool, sauna, and discounts on services and shopping.
Cost: A three-month contract for the Spa Express program is $139 monthly, a six-month contract is $129 monthly, and a 12-month contract is $119 monthly; a Club Fitness membership is $79 for a six-month contract
Find out more: 760-836-3106; omnihotels.com
The Saguaro Social Club includes pool and hot tub access.
Perfect for the Party Lover
If poolside cocktails and energetic pool parties are your thing, consider the Saguaro Social Club membership at the colorful Saguaro Palm Springs. The hotel re-launched the club this past May, and its benefits include pool and hot tub access, 24-7 fitness center access, special members-only events, four hours per day of the Saguaro’s cruise bike usage, and daily yoga classes. In addition to enjoying the fitness center access, Social Club members are able to attend the property’s many pool parties, which can save you $10 to $30 depending on the event. (Note that special event weekends, like Splash House and White Party, are not included.)
Cost: $300 for an annual membership
Find out more: 760-323-1711, thesaguaro.com
A Spa-Goer’s Dream
Live it up like the Rat Pack with a membership at the iconic Riviera Palm Springs. Choose from three levels — Platinum, Gold, or Silver — which all include one 60-minute spa treatment per month as well as full access to the resort’s pools, fitness facility, and yoga classes. Members also receive two complimentary day-use guest passes per month, complimentary valet parking, exclusive member-only offers, pre-sale access to the bi-annual Azure Spa days, and discounts on additional spa and salon services, spa retail, dining at all food and beverage outlets on the property, and guest rooms.
Membership at the Riviera Palm Springs includes two complimentary day-use guest passes per month.
Cost: Platinum membership is $99 per month, with a 12-month commitment and a 25 percent discount on additional services; a Gold membership is $109 per month, with six-month commitment and a 20 percent discount; a Silver membership is $119 per month, with a three-month commitment and a 15 percent discount
Find out more: 760-718-8147, rivierapalmsprings.com
Have access to the “Relaxation Path of Experiences” in their 25,000-square-foot spa.
Luxury Awaits
The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage offers six- and 12-month memberships. You’ll have access to exclusive member events, as well as the “Relaxation Path of Experiences” in their 25,000-square-foot spa, including three indoor relaxation lounges, three outdoor relaxation lounges, private whirlpools, a eucalyptus steam room, and a sauna. You also get 24-hour access to the health club, which features Technogym equipment, an Omnia studio, aerobic machines, free weights, Arke core centric training, and dedicated yoga and spin studios plus group exercise classes like Barre Fusion and Zumba.
Cost: $350 per month individual; $600 for two
Find out more: 760-321-8282, ritzcarlton.com/
Tennis, Golf, or Spa, Anyone?
Perfect for someone who visits the spa monthly (or would like to), the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa Membership Program includes the following monthly: one 50-minute Swedish massage or Hydrating facial; access to the spa relaxation amenities including the steam room and therapy pool; access to the Westin Workout Fitness Facility; and discounts on treatment enhancements and upgrades, spa treatments for friends and family, studio fitness classes, spa retail items, hotel food and beverages, and exclusive members-only spa events and promotions.
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa Membership Program covers exercise, spa, golf, and much more.
For golfers, the Players Golf & Fitness membership includes discounted seasonal golf rates, advance tee time booking, a discount on golf merchandise and guests’ green fees, two complimentary golf clinics, and unlimited complimentary practice range sessions. Tennis fans will love the Ace Tennis & Fitness membership, which includes unlimited tennis court space (based on availability), discount on tennis merchandise, and a four-day pass to use the spa facilities. Both include discounts on food and beverage (including alcohol) and unlimited access to the Westin Workout facility.
Cost: The Spa Membership Program is $99 monthly June–September and $119 October–May, with a three-month minimum, 12 months is $99 monthly; the Players Golf & Fitness or Ace Tennis & Fitness memberships are $249 annually for either
Find out more: 760-328-5955, playmissionhills.com
Taste of the Good Life
Modern meets old Hollywood with a Social Membership at The Citrus Club at La Quinta Resort. Along with regular member-only special events, the Social Membership offers member benefits at La Quinta Resort and The Citrus Club that include access to all the pools and hot tubs, complimentary tennis on the Har-Tru and clay courts, pickleball, Bocce Ball at The Citrus Club, two fitness centers with complimentary fitness classes, and discounts on shopping, rooms, restaurants (excluding Morgan’s), and Spa La Quinta and Salon.
The Social Membership offers member benefits at La Quinta Resort and The Citrus Club.
Cost: A non-refundable deposit of $5,000, plus monthly dues of $361; Sport and Golf memberships are also available for additional amounts
Find out more: 760-564-5767, thecitrusclub.com