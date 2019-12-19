A Tale of Two Chefs

Former Top Chef finalist Joe Sasto is coming to Palm Springs for a special chef-collaboration dinner at the Barn Kitchen inside Sparrows Lodge next month, and it’s all because of social media.

Barn Kitchen chef Gabriel Woo wanted to mix things up and thought bringing in guest chefs would make for some unique menus and dining experiences.

He remembered Sasto as a “cool character” from Top Chef and follows him on Instagram. So Woo dropped Sasto a direct message with an invitation to work together.

“I just took my shot,” Woo recalls. “And he was interested.”

That DM developed into a months-long exchange of emails and phone calls as the two chefs developed the menu they will serve on Jan. 5, 2020, in Palm Springs.

“It was through the power of social media,” says Sasto, who will return to Top Chef for season 17’s All Stars LA in March. “That’s how a lot of dinners, events and collaborations come about nowadays. It’s like the easiest form of new-age pen pal-ism.”